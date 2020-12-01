Port St. Lucie accepting applications for 'Homes for Heroes'

The city of Port St. Lucie is helping award a deserving Gold Star family or veteran with a new mortgage-free home.
Officials announced Tuesday that a 1,800-square-foot home valued at $265,000 will be awarded next year.
The city donated the land in the Woodland Trails neighborhood located at 4626 SW Inagua St.
Synergy Homes is building the four-bedroom home, which will be completed early next year, then donated to an eligible applicant.
Entries to the giveaway will be accepted Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The application process is open to local Gold Star families and veterans residing on the Treasure Coast.
Click here to receive an online application or in person at the St. Lucie County's Veteran Services Division office, located 1664 S.E. Walton Rd. in Port St. Lucie.
All applications will be collected in person by the St. Lucie County's Veteran Services Division, where they will be distributed and checked for military eligibility.
For more details, contact Port St. Lucie's Neighborhood Services at 772-871-5010.
