South Florida anti-bullying organization spreads important message during holidays

A South Florida non-profit organization is helping teens learn the value of kindness this holiday season.
16-year-old Jade doesn’t shy away from activities.
"I’m junior class president and I’m on the bowling and weightlifting team," Jade said.
In March, Jade became a state representative for Be Strong, a national non-profit organization focused on bullying and suicide prevention based in South Florida.
"I had my sponsor we were all ready, I sent in my introduction video and that’s when COVID hit," Jade said. "It’s honestly just been like such a dramatic change, not being able to see friends all the time or even family without health concerns."
"A lot of them are experiencing isolation," said Ashleigh Cromer, the executive director of Be Strong. "I will tell you the number one training for the year, for parents, school staff and students has been anger management."
Just in time for the holidays, Be Strong is partnering with LG and the University of California Berkley and spreading awareness on social media using #GiveHappiness.
"It’s a campaign that started last week and over the course of six weeks we are working with everyone and everyone is invited to join us to follow along with our checklist, which is building out the six sustainable happiness skills," Cromer said.
Cromer said the gift card is free and the lessons were formulated by mental health experts.
"This week is on human connection and our challenge is to compliment a stranger," Cromer said.
Giving back this Boca Raton teen the gift of connection.
"It’s just like a little part of happiness, a little spark of joys," Jade said.
For more information about #GiveHappiness, click here.
For more information about Be Strong, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020