State's 6,659 new cases are 681 short of million; deaths increase by 97

Florida reported 6,659 more cases and is only 681 infections from becoming the third state to reach 1 million as deaths increased by a U.S.-single day high 97, which ties for the most in one month and was 39 more than the day before, the Florida Health Department announced Monday.
Also, total tests reported from labs Sunday were 87,739, the lowest in two weeks as sites were closed because of Thanksgiving after Saturday's 103,123 with the record 170,280 four days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate increased from 7.86 percent to 8.40, ending 11 days in a row it is under 8 percent. Palm Beach County climbed from 7.13 percent to 7.56.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Cases reached 999,319 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 one week ago Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 29.4 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,962. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 361, Broward 826, St. Lucie 57, Martin 31,d Indian River 31 and Okeechobee 3 after none the day before.
New cases were 7,363 on Sunday. Last Monday there were 6,331cases among three times last week were under 7,000: 6,277 on Saturday, 6,331 Monday. Before that the lowest was 4,663 on Nov. 16.
On Friday, cases for two days of data were 17,344 (8,672 each day average) after no data were released on Thanksgiving. Two other days last week cases were more than 7,000: 8,555 Tuesday and 8,376 Wednesday.
Florida's cases are 7.4 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 13 million Friday after 12 million Saturday and 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 23rd in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 54,574 for an average of 7,796 at 5.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 54,881 for an average of 7,8402. The average since the first case, which was 274 days ago, is 3,647 per day.
The state Monday reported 62 deaths with at least 35 previous cases added as fatalities for a net increase of 97.
Deaths rose by 58 on Sunday after 79 Saturday. On Friday, 109 were reported over two days after Thanksgiving.
Wednesday's 97 deaths were the most in one day since 105 on Oct. 21, when it last hit triple digits. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Last Monday's increase of 94 was the most ever for that day of the week. That day the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 268 days, the death toll has reached 18,597 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,834 which increased by 1 to 237.
Palm Beach County increased by 16 to 1,694 deaths after none the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 1 to 3,835 and Broward is second at 1,664 with increase of 5.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 368 as Martin increased by 1 to 173, Indian River by 1 to 137 and Okeechobee stayed at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 26 deaths in South Florida of the 97 state total, there are 7,914, which is 42.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over seven days is 512, an average of 73 and 2.8 percent, compared with 526 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 35 deaths over seven days for 2.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.0 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 58 on Nov. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 158 compared with 115 two days before. The state reported Monday there are currently 4,160 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 101 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico's 1,568 with 28 reported Monday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 9 to 932, Pinellas by 7 to 902 in fifth place, Polk by 5 to 678 in sixth, Orange remained at 645 in seventh, Duval by 13 to 604 in eighth and Lee by 10 to 584.
The state report Monday identified the death of a 73-year-old woman in Indian River, a 90 year-old man in St. Lucie (increase was 2) and an 85-year-old man in Palm Beach County (increase was 16)
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 10,101 cases were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 12,356,348 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Sunday was the highest since 8.75 on Nov. 16. The low was 6.18 three days ago.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.06 percent, the first time it was above that barrier since Nov. 13 at 11.37, to 11.0 percent. During the record 170,280 tests four days ago the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's two-week high was 10.03 on Nov. 16. The rate of 10.48 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.49 percent on Aug. 13. The two-week low was 5.39 four days ago. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from a two-week high of 10.06 percent to 9.81 after a two-week low of 6.33 four days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week high of 8.56 one day after 7.28, and a two-week low of 6.11 three days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went from 6.07 percent to 8.9 with the two-week low 4.64 three days ago and two-week high of 10.4 five days ago. Martin's rate went from 5.49 percent to 7.65, as well as a two-week low of 4.81 Nov. 18 and a two-week high of 10.3 five days ago. Indian River's rate was 7.51 percent after 4.27, a two-week low of 3.77 two days ago and a two-week high of 8.731 four days ago. Okeechobee's rate was 9.38 on 29 negative tests one day after 1.72 on 57 negative tests and 1 positive ones and a two-week high of 25.0 percent on 39 negative tests five days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.0 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,473,000 deaths and neared 63.6 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.6 percent, Broward 1.6, Miami-Dade 1.7, St. Lucie 3.4, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.8, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 866, U.S. 828 world 189.0. New York, which represents 12.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,777 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 111 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 5,904 people 85 and older, an increase of 31 in one day.
Infant to 4: 16,746, an increase of 136, and 363 were hospitalized, which went up by 1. Ages 5-14: 46,855 cases, an increase of 456, with 330 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 709,170 of the 983,370 residents' cases. In that group, 1,217 have died with an increase of 10 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 837,019 cases. A total of 3,268 have died, with 18 more, for a 0.39 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 16,065 with an increase of 69. No. 2 Boca Raton went rose by 7941 to 10,705. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 59 to 10,402. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,059 from 6,016. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,672 vs. 4,651.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,93, rising 31, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,773, with an increase of 15, and Stuart at 3,035, a rise of 9.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 1 to 505 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 54,864 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 53,499 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,556, with 6 more compared with 7 day before. Martin rose by 2 to 456, St. Lucie by 3 to 891, Indian River remained at 416 and Okeechobee stayed at 214.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,315 are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 38. Palm Beach County second at 761 with a rise of 6. Miami-Dade leads with 862.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 268,045, a rise of a world-high 1,172 Monday, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins.
Weekly changes: Last Monday in the U.S., there were 913 more deaths and 171,462 cases. The one-week death increase was 10,266 at 4.0 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 6 at 34,567 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 22 at 21,379. No. 3 California: increase of 20 at 19,141. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 15 at 16,993.
Among states in top 10: No. 23 Illinois 85, No. 7 Massachusetts 25, No. 8 Pennsylvania U.S 107 (two days), No. 9 Georgia none and No. 10 Michigan 172 (108 from review of records, two days).
Also, No. 16 Connecticut 59 (two days) and No. 5. Arizona 10. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported 71 deaths for three days of data.
Cases
Cases increased to 13,541,221 with a rise of 157,901 two days after a record 203,117 with many states reporting two days of data, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,212,968 with 20,714 more five days after a U.S. record 18,350. No. 2 Texas 1,168,111 with 10,714 five days after a state-record 14,648. No. 4 Illinois at 726,304 with 6,190 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 647,980 with an increase of 6,819.
Twenty state reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 Tennessee with state-record 7,975. States with high numbers included: No. 8 Michigan 17,162 (two days), No. 11 Pennsylvania 9,797 (two days), No. 7 Ohio 6,895, No. 16 Minnesota 5,801, No. 14 Indiana 5,713, No. 35 Connecticut 4,714 (three days), No. 30 Kansas 4,425, No. 20 Colorado 4,133, No. 17 Missouri 3,829, No. 13 New Jersey 3,199.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.9 percent of the 8,293 deaths four days after record 12,242 deaths and 18.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Monday there were 8,150 deaths and 532,295cases. The one-week death increase was 71,174 at 5.1 percent.
Cases: Increased by 499,545 after a record 662,911 on Nov. 13 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 317 deaths to rise to 173,165. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 21,358 cases and is third at 6,336,278.
No. 3 India: 443 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 137,139 and in third place. Cases: 38,772 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,431,691.
No. 4 Mexico: 285 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 105,940 in fourth place: Cases: 6,472 three days after record 12,081.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,938 new deaths and 150,346 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 205 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 12,330 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 672 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 16,377 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 406 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 4,005 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,222,488. No. 9 Spain 133 deaths and 6,659 cases. No.10 Russia 368 deaths four days after a record 524 and 26,338 cases three days after a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,295,654.
No. 8 Iran: 371 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 13,321 cases three days after a record 14,051 cases.
No. 24 Canada: 98 deaths for a total of 12,130 and 7,861 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data since Friday and is at 6,681. Neighboring Norway reported 4 deaths to rise to 332, as well as 322 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 38th. China added 12 cases Tuesday.
Japan: 25 deaths to rise to 2,164, including 13 on a ship, and 1,446 cases two days after record 2,684.
