Tri-County Animal Rescue hoping for donations on Giving Tuesday

Local charities and non-profits have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many saying their donations stopped coming in earlier this year.
Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton is hoping this Giving Tuesday will help make up for donations lost earlier this year.
The organization has helped thousands of animals over the last 25 years.
Suzi Goldsmith said nothing could have prepared them for how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact them.
"We saw a lot of our donations totally dry up," Goldsmith said.
The not-for-profit organization never closed their doors this past year, and Goldsmith said their brand-new low-cost animal clinic helped hundreds take care of their animals
"There were so many more medical needs that people couldn’t fulfill on their own," Goldsmith said.
A planned groundbreaking for a new adoption building has been put on hold, and Goldsmith said the funding for that building had to be used.
"Which I was saving for the new expansion, now to be used to save the animals' lives," Goldsmith said.
Now Tri-County Animal Rescue is hoping donations from Giving Tuesday can help with medical costs that they provide to each animal
"We need the money for shots, we need the money for spay and neutering," Goldsmith said.
Facebook and PayPal will match any donation made to the rescue organization.
"We are hoping that will help us a lot more," Goldsmith said.
Donations will be matched all day on Giving Tuesday but Tri-County Animal Rescue said they are always accepting donations to help dogs.
To donate to Tri-County Animal Rescue, click here or visit their Facebook page.
Scripps Only Content 2020