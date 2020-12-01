United Way needs help to provide meals and more

If you went shopping on Cyber Monday and Black Friday, Giving Tuesday can be the time to give back to communities in need.
The day of giving back is observed across 70 counties on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
The United Way of Palm Beach County hopes you'll open your hearts and your wallets on Giving Tuesday.
The $5 you'd spend on a cup of coffee, can provide meals for local hungry families.
The $10 you'd spend for an app on your phone, can provide books for preschoolers.
The United Way of Palm Beach County funds more than 100 programs and initiatives.
Scripps Only Content 2020