Auto theft suspect shot by vehicle owner in West Palm Beach

A man who stole a vehicle in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening is at the hospital after being shot by the vehicle's owner, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The incident occurred at 5:39 p.m. in the parking lot of 1740 45th Street.
Investigators said paramedics transported the alleged theft suspect to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.
Detectives are at the scene gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
