Boynton Beach police investigating shooting at market

Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning outside a market.
Officers responded to the Cherry Hill Mini Market, located on Northwest 4th Street, around 10 a.m. and found a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
Police said they've identified a person of interest in the crime and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
