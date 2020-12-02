Florida businesses could be in for new protections

Thierry Beaud is the owner of Pistache French Bistro in Downtown West Palm Beach. He said the shut down in March because of the pandemic was devastating.
"We were able to retain some takeout and delivery operations, but we had to immediately lay off 140 employees company-wide," he said.
Beaud said he received federal funds from the "Paycheck Protection Program." He said the money gave them the opportunity to stabilize two of the three restaurants he owns and hire back employees.
Wednesday, his eatery was the backdrop for an announcement from Florida's Chief Financial Officer. Jimmy Patronis hosted a "Rally at the Restaurant" to propose COVID-19 liability protections for businesses statewide.
"We're always a target for drive-by lawyers, lawsuits, slip and falls and this and that, that this legislation may pass," he said.
Patronis said the proposed legislation is based on principals of businesses doing right by their employees and customers, making sure Florida's economy rebounds. He's taking aim at so-called "sue and settle" tactics. He said justice should come first.
"Making sure litigation is thoughtful if there is going to be litigation. If a business is going is to be held accountable, absolutely, they should be held accountable.," he said.
Beaud said if passed in Tallahassee the legislation gives him one less worry to focus on.
"Allows us to sort of work safely but also in a manner where people feel safe coming and it also makes sense economically," he said.
Patronis said 21 other states have enacted legislation like what he's proposing.
