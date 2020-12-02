Man shot in leg near Family Dollar in Palm Beach County

Crime scene tape was posted outside the entrance of a Family Dollar near West Palm Beach on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office said a man was shot in the leg.
Deputies responded to the shooting at 12:19 p.m. in the 4900 block of Southern Blvd., according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera.
The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Barbera said the shooter responded to PBSO headquarters to be interviewed, and detectives are investigating.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
