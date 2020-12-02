Security officer hit by vehicle inside apartment complex in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly hit a security officer with a vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at 10:27 p.m. at 5865 Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
According to the West Palm Beach police, the victim, an armed security officer for the complex, was injured after engaging the suspect who was inside a vehicle in a conversation. The suspect fled from the security officer striking the victim with the vehicle.
Police said the security officer fired at the suspect's vehicle during the encounter, but no one was struck by gunfire.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are currently at the scene gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
