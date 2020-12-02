Volunteers donating bikes to Treasure Coast families

A local non-profit on the Treasure Coast is gearing up to bring smiles and a new mode of transportation to families in need this holiday season.
It’s all thanks to local volunteers and the bike rehab program at Bike Walk Indian River County Inc.
The program started back in 2015. The organization takes in donated bikes, spruces them up and distributes them to kids and adults in the community.
“It gives them the sense of self esteem to be able to be independent,” incoming president Amy Banov said. “Each bike comes and gets triaged, we call it, and determine whether it’s an easy rehab someone like I can do or whether it needs a real experienced mechanic to stake it apart and put it back together."
The program was co-founded by Malcom Allen, owner of Orchid Island Bokes and Kayaks in Vero Beach.
“We’ve got a home, we’ve got a warehouse that’s fully stocked with bikes and parts and very eager volunteers helping rehab all these bikes and get them out to the community,” Allen said.
In addition to gifting bikes, the organization is also big on safety and provides online training so that riders are well equipped for their new beginning.
“I’ll tell you it’s some of the most heartwarming time. This is fun to be working on the bikes but that’s the time to be here is when someone is picking up a bike and they are so excited to get a bike,” Banov said.
