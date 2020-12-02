West Palm Beach ‘Pink Queen’ helping those battling cancer

When she's not on the clock working for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sproull is in the garage of her West Palm Beach home, creating the comfort baskets. In addition to the products she includes are gift cards for things like food and gas and inspirational messages from other survivors. Sproull also works to secure financial help for people like Matthews who are suddenly forced to step back from their jobs while they go through treatment to survive. The basket is Sproull's first connection but just the beginning of her friendship and guidance to others fighting cancer.