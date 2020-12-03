Boca Raton police searching for suspicious man who targeted girls

Boca Raton police are searching for a suspicious man who may have been preying on girls and trying to lure them into his car.
Police said the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee approached a 14-year-old girl around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking along the 1500 block of Southwest 17th Street.
The man said, "Hey, hey!" to the girl, but a witness saw the whole thing and quickly intervened.
The man drove away and just minutes later approached a 12-year-old girl nearby. He didn't say anything, but signaled with his fingers for her to come to his vehicle.
The girl ran away and the driver took off.
Both girls got home safely and reported the incidents to Boca Raton police.
The man is described as white or Hispanic, possibly in his 30s, with pulled-back dark hair and slight facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344. In addition, residents in the area are encouraged to look at their surveillance video and report anything suspicious.
