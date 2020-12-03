Boynton police hold blood drive for boy battling bone cancer

Boynton Beach police are holding a blood drive Thursday to help a 5-year-old South Florida boy battling bone cancer.
Nearly 80 officers, firefighters and other members of law enforcement have signed up to donate blood and platelets in honor of Jacob Schwartz.
Jacob's father, Kevin, is an officer with the Biscayne Park Police Department in Miami-Dade County.
The blood drive is being held by OneBlood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Boynton Beach police headquarters.
Officers with the police department said even though they have not met Kevin or Jacob, law enforcement is all about family, and they are eager to help in any way they can.
A representative from OneBlood said blood donations are very important right now to help replenish hospital supplies during the pandemic.
Reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 this evening.
