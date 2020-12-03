Car burglar tried to hit 2 Port St. Lucie police officers, authorities say

Port St. Lucie police say a car burglar tried to run over two police officers before flipping his own vehicle last month.
According to Sgt. Keith Boham, Joseph Miller, 21, was spotted breaking into a car in the 600 block of Southwest Gulfspray Terrace on Nov. 24.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said Miller told them the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and she had left something for him.
However, the actual owner of the car said she had no idea who Miller was.
Sgt. Boham said when officers asked Miller to get out of his vehicle, he took off and sped toward a police officer, causing him to jump out of the way.
Minutes later, an officer on a motorcycle spotted Miller and tried to pull him over. That's when Miller drove directly at the officer, forcing him to swerve to avoid a crash, according to police.
Police said Miller then slammed into another vehicle at the intersection of Southwest Savona Boulevard and Southwest Abingdon Avenue, causing his car to flip over.
Despite the wreck, Miller tried to crawl out of his car and run into the woods, but was eventually Tasered by officers and captured, authorities said.
Miller was arrested for 29 crimes including burglary, assault on an officer, fleeing/eluding, dealing in stolen property, providing false information to a pawn broker, petit theft, resisting arrest without violence, reckless driving, and violation of probation.
Miller is currently behind bars in the St. Lucie County Jail.
