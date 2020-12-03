Detectives investigating suspicious death of man in west Delray Beach

Palm Beach County detectives on Thursday are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in the bushes in west Delray Beach.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the man's body was discovered in the Pine Ridge of Delray apartment complex, located in the 17300 block of Oneida Drive, around 7 a.m.
No motive or suspect information is known at this time.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020