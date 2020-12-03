Florida's new COVID-19 cases rise by 9,994; deaths up 97 to 19,000 including nonresidents

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 648 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 16,170 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 684 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 20,709 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 310 deaths after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 14,064 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,2244,635. No. 9 Spain 273 deaths and 9,331 cases. No. 10 Russia record 589 deaths and 25,345 cases five days after a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,347,401.