Food For Families: Over 200,000 pounds of food collected to help families in need

WPTV concludes its 36th year of helping feed the community with a lot of success.
Over $120,000 was raised, which could be translated to 240,000 pounds of food. All food collected is distributed to families in need in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.
The Bill Brooks' Food For Families food drive started in 1984 with then General Manager Bill Brooks.
Bill Brooks was a former Catholic priest who was very attuned to community service.
One day Bill Brooks said, "we have a lot of hungry people here in our community not just in impoverished places around the world."
"Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?" was released that year and there was huge coverage of African drought and starvation and Brooks went on to say "why don’t we do something about the local need?"
The drive traditionally runs the 6 weeks in front of Thanksgiving. And the first-year WPTV collected 125,000 pounds of food. Pratt & Whitney alone collected 10,000 pounds that year.
Over the years, WPTV added in different drive totals, like the Boy Scouts’ Scouting for Food drive, which added 300,000 pounds of food collected from the five-county area, and other big companies and organizations.
At one point, in the early 2000s, WPTV was raising 700,000 and 800,000 pounds of food.
The campaign this year ran from Nov. 10 to Nov. 24 and because of the pandemic, WPTV used phone banks and encouraged viewers to go online or text a donation to a single number to give money to the United Ways from their communities.
The food drive was named after Bill Brooks after he passed away in 2008.
WPTV thanks all the viewers and community members who helped its 36th annual food drive be a success.
