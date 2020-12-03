National Christmas Tree Lighting going virtual

You can watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting from the comfort of your couch.
Thursday's ceremony at the Capitol will be held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions. The President and First Lady will attend.
The tradition of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse began with President Calvin Coolidge over 90 years ago when he lit a 48 foot Balsam Fir from Vermont decorated with 2,500 electric bulbs in red, white, and green on Christmas Eve 1923.
The tree is a 30-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from Pennsylvania.
