Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in West Palm Beach

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, police said.
Sgt. David Lefont said the deadly crash occurred at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Spencer Drive.
Westbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard are closed from Loxahatchee Drive to Spencer Drive, according to Lefont.
Police did not say if the driver stopped after the fatal incident.
Lefont said anyone that witnessed the crash should call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
The name of the victim has not been released.
