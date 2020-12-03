Police: Suspect fired 16 shots, then 'calmly' walked away from victim

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting another man outside a Boynton Beach market as part of an ongoing feud, police said.
Jayvon Hollis was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in public.
According to a Boynton Beach police report, surveillance video showed Hollis leaving the Cherry Hill Mini Market on Northwest Fourth Street and approach a Ford Expedition in the parking lot.
Police said the video showed that, after speaking to the victim, who was sitting in the vehicle, Hollis walked away and then pulled out a gun, turned around and opened fire at the Expedition.
According to the report, Hollis fired 16 shots before "calmly" walking away from the vehicle.
Police said Hollis' grandmother later identified him as the shooter.
A witness told police that he was aware of a previous feud between Hollis and the victim, whose identity was being withheld.
The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center to be treated for several gunshot wounds. His condition wasn't immediately known.
Hollis was being held without bond Thursday morning at the main Palm Beach County jail.
