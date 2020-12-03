Reckless driver smashes into FHP vehicle on I-95 near Jupiter, authorities say

A reckless driver smashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near Jupiter, leading to major backups during the morning commute, authorities say.
According to Lt. Alvaro Feola, FHP received multiple calls about a reckless vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-95.
When troopers tried to stop the car, it collided with an FHP patrol car just north of Indiantown Road near Jupiter.
All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for a while Thursday morning during the investigation. As of 9:45 a.m., only the right lane remains blocked.
Lt. Feola said there were minor injuries in the crash.
No other details have been released.
