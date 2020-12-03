State’s cases rises by 10,870, highest since July; increased deaths month high of 98

Florida’s new coronavirus cases rose by 10,870, the most since July, as deaths increased by 98, the highest in more than one month, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday.
Florida's increased deaths have remained under triple digits for 43 days though nine states reported at least 100 Wednesday. The U.S. set a daily record with 2,804 reported Wednesday, surpassing by 197 the mark that lasted since April, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins
The agency hadn't released reports yet Thursday that included positivity rates. The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
The last time there were more than 10,000 cases was Sunday, Nov. 15, the 10,101, which were the highest since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Cases reached 1,029,030 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 13 days earlier, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 20.7 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,254. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 579, Broward 1,257, St. Lucie 89, Martin 57, Indian River 63 and Okeechobee 2 after none four days before.
New cases rose 9,994 Tuesday and 18,363 last Friday when there were two days of data because of none released on Thanksgiving.
Florida's cases are 7.3 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 14 million Thursday after 13 million Friday after 12 million Saturday and 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 24th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
In one week, cases have risen by 50,010 for an average of 7,144 at 5.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 55,784 for an average of 7,969. The average since the first case, which was 277 days ago, is 3,715 per day.
The state Wednesday reported 72 deaths with at least 25 previous case added as a fatality for a net increase of 97.
Deaths rose by 97 Wednesday and 109 last Friday over two days.
Thursday's 98 were most since 105 on Oct. 21, when it last hit triple digits. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the increase of 94 was the most ever for that day of the week. That day the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 271 days, the death toll has reached 18,874 for an average of 70 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,112 which increased by 2 to 238.
Palm Beach County increased by 10 to 1,709 deaths after 2 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 8 to 3,868 and Broward is third at 1,1687 with a rise of 14
St. Lucie decreased by 1 in an adustment to 370 as Martin increased by 2 to 178, Indian River down by 1 to 139 and Okeechobee stayed at 44, one day afetr a rise of 1 in the first increase since Nov. 10, with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 32 deaths in South Florida of the 98 state total, there are 7,971, which is 42.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths since Friday is 511, an average of 64 and 2.8 percent, compared with 521 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 29 deaths over seven days for 1.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 4.2 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 63 on Nov. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 253 compared with 370 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 4,290 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 38 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including Kansas' 1,679 with 119 reported Tuesday (doesn't report daily).
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 9 to 947, Pinellas by 4 to 915 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 691 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 652 in seventh, Duval stayed at 634 in eighth and Lee by 8 to 596.
The state report Wednesday identified three from Palm Beach County of 3 men (46, 71, 90). Martin reported 2 women (84, 85).
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 12,517,482 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Total tests in Florida reported from labs Tuesday were 122,939, compared with 111,628 the day before with a record 170,271 six days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate increased from 8.69 percent to 9.12. Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests was the highest since 8.75 on Nov. 16. The low was 6.18 five days ago.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.5 percent to 10.87, two dates that were above that barrier since Nov. 13 at 11.37. During the record 170,272 tests six days ago the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's rate significantly from 9.92, the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16, to 7.96. The two-week low was 5.40 six days ago. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 9.66 percent to 9.77 after a two-week low of 6.37 six days ago and a high of 10.14 three days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.67 percent after 7.09, a two-week high of 8.44 two days ago and a two-week low of 6.03 both six and seven days ago.
St. Lucie's rate went from a two-week high of 13.35 percent to 11.2 after a two-week low 4.71 five days ago. Martin's rate went from 6.95 percent to a two-week high of 1172 percent, as well as a two-week low of 4.81 Nov. 18. Indian River's rate was 7.04 percent after 7.25, a two-week low of 3.78 four days ago and a two-week high of 8.88 six days ago. Okeechobee's rate 7.23 percent on 154 negative tests after 25.0 on 39 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.49 on 38 negative tests and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 207 negative tests five days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.0 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,498,000 deaths and passed 64.8 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.6 percent, Broward 1.6 (-0.1), Miami-Dade 1.7, St. Lucie 3.4, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.8, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 879, U.S. 845, world 192.2. New York, which represents 12.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,785 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 111 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 5,955 people 85 and older, an increase of 27 in one day.
Infant to 4: 17,097 , an increase of 357, and 368 were hospitalized, which went up by 5. Ages 5-14: 46,855 cases, an increase of 784, with 337 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 7.
Infant to 54 age group: 722,532 of the 1,001,800 residents' cases. In that group, 1,225 have died with an increase of 3 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 852,806 cases. A total of 3,294 have died, with 12 more, for a 0.39 percentage.
CITIES
Through Wednesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 16,267 with an increase of 87. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 124 to 10,934 . No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 55 to 10,528. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,133 from 6,099. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,767 vs. 4,715.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,073, rising 66, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,805, with an increase of 18, and Stuart at 3,081, a rise of 36.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 1 to 507 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 55,820 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 54,467 six days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,598 with8 more compared with 18 day before. Martin down by 3 466, St. Lucie up by 5 to 903, Indian River by 5 to 435 and Okeechobee stayed at 217.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,376 are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 32 through Wednesday. Palm Beach County second at 763 with a rise of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 866.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 273,316, a rise of a world-high and record 2,674 Wednesday, surpassing the former mark of 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday in the U.S., there were 2,297 more deaths and 181,490 cases. The one-week death increase was 11,094 at 4.2 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 56 at 34,718 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 207 at 21,756. No. 3 California: increase of 113 at 19,424. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 56 at 17,083.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois state-record and U.S.-high 238, No. 7 Massachusetts 46, No. 8 Pennsylvania 194 (most since May), No. 9 Michigan 81 and No. 10 Georgia 32.
Also, No. 12 Ohio 123, No. 33 Kansas 119 (doesn't report daily), No. 14 Indiana 91, No. 26 Colorado 84, No.15 North Carolina state-record 82, No. 25 Wisconsin 82, No. 23 Minnesota 77, No. 24 Alabama 73, No. 20 Missouri 70, No. 32 Oklahoma 54, No. 11 Arizona 52, No. 16 Connecticut (doesn't report daily), No.18 Tennessee 50.
Cases
Cases increased to 13,916,350 with a rise of 195,046 after a record 203,117 Saturday with many states reporting two days of data, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,245,948 with a U.S.-record 20,759. No. 2 Texas 1,200,674 with 14,758 one day after state-record 15,182. No. 4 Illinois at 748,603 with 9,757 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 664,238 with an increase of 8,973.
Thirty-three states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 23 Massachusetts with a state-record 4,613. Other states with high numbers include No. 11 Pennsylvania 8,291, No. 7 Ohio 7,835, No. 8 Michigan 6,955, Mp. 14 Indiana 6,655, No. 16 Minnesota 5,192, No. 30 Kansas 4,615, No. 13 New Jersey 4,350, No. 12 North Carolina 4,199, No. 10 Tennessee 4,099, No. 6 Georgia 4,094, No. 27 Utah 4,004, No. 18 Alabama 3,928, No. 21 Colorado 3,862, No. 15 Arizona 3,840, No. 9 Wisconsin 3,777, No. 28 Kentucky 3,601, No. 20 Louisiana 3,604 (backlog of 1,551 going back to April), No. 29 Washington 3,126.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.9 percent of the record 12,372 deaths and 18.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday there were at the time a record 12,267 deaths, as well as 641,916 cases. The one-week death increase was 71,916 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by 634,524 after a record 662,911 on Nov. 13 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 669 deaths to rise to 174,531. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 48,124 and is third at 6,436,650.
No. 3 India: 501 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 138,122 and in third place. Cases: 36,604 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,499,413.
No. 4 Mexico: 800 deaths Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 1067,565 in fourth place: Cases: 11,251 five days after record 12,081.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,328 new deaths and 200,402 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 648 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 16,170 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 684 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 20,709 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 310 deaths after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 14,064 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,2244,635. No. 9 Spain 273 deaths and 9,331 cases. No. 10 Russia record 589 deaths and 25,345 cases five days after a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,347,401.
Also, Poland reported 609 deaths, compared with a record 674 on Nov. 25, and is in 15th place. And Germany added 453 deaths one day after a record 497 in 16th.
No. 8 Iran: 362 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 13,621 cases five days after a record 14,051 cases.
No. 24 Canada: 114 deaths for a total of 12,325 and 6,307 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 23 deaths and is at 6,972. Neighboring Norway reported a record 17 deaths to rise to 334, as well as 378 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 38th. China added 9 cases Thursday.
