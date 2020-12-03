Vero Beach High School reports 50 new coronavirus cases

New numbers are in and cornovirus cases are on the rise in schools along the Treasure Coast.
Indian River County's Vero Beach High School ranked among the top ten in the state for its number of cases. According to the Florida Department of Health, 50 new cases were reported during the second quarter.
Other schools that saw an increase were Jensen Beach High which reported 21 cases and Ft. Pierce Central with 20 cases.
The school with the most cases in the state was Ft. Walton Beach High School which is located in the panhandle. The Okaloosa County school reported 83 cases.
In response to the increase, local school districts are urging staff to continue enforcing safety protocols and procedures in schools outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
Students are also being told to keep their guards up and stay vigilant outside of school.
