World War II vet turns 100 years old in Palm Beach Gardens

Thursday is a special day for a World War II veteran in Palm Beach County.
Al Kaiserman of Palm Beach Gardens turns 100 years old!
Kaiserman is being greeted by a parade of cars at 2 p.m. outside his home to celebrate his birthday.
The veteran enlisted in the military at age 21 and served for five years as a combat medic in Italy during the war.
Friends say he is someone who always puts the needs of others before his own.
Following the war, he spent his career as a principal and assistant principal in Harlem public schools in New York City, commuting from his home in Queens for 30 years.
Kaiserman moved to Palm Beach Gardens with his wife, Mickey, in 1990. The couple has been happily married for 72 years.
Friends and family say he is loved and adored by all who know him.
Thursday's procession is being led by the Palm Beach Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, police department and sheriff's office. Also, classic cars and motorcycles will be in the parade to wish Kaiserman a happy 100th birthday.
