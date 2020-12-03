WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters painting sold in auction to help feed community

WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters painting sold in auction to help feed community
December 3, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:10 AM

A painting by artist and WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchorwoman Ashleigh Walters was sold Wednesday with a winning bid of $11,000.

The painting was up for auction to benefit the WPTV Food for Families drive.

Market Auctions Inc. waived fees and matched the highest bid with a donation of $1,500. The total amount, $12,500, will be donated to WPTV Food for Families.

RELATED: WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters auctioning off painting to help our neighbors

WPTV has raised enough, between the winning bid and donations from the community, for 240 pounds of food.

If the winner is in WPTV's five-county viewing area of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, or Indian River counties, Walters vows to deliver the painting to them personally, safely, and socially distanced.

Scripps Only Content 2020