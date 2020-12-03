WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters painting sold in auction to help feed community

A painting by artist and WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchorwoman Ashleigh Walters was sold Wednesday with a winning bid of $11,000.
The painting was up for auction to benefit the WPTV Food for Families drive.
Market Auctions Inc. waived fees and matched the highest bid with a donation of $1,500. The total amount, $12,500, will be donated to WPTV Food for Families.
WPTV has raised enough, between the winning bid and donations from the community, for 240 pounds of food.
If the winner is in WPTV's five-county viewing area of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, or Indian River counties, Walters vows to deliver the painting to them personally, safely, and socially distanced.
