Boca Center to offer virtual visits with Santa this weekend

The holidays look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Boca Center in Boca Raton is putting a unique spin on visits with Santa Claus.
On Saturday, the shopping, dining, and entertainment complex located at 5150 Town Center Circle, will offer virtual visits with Kris Kringle from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m, complete with a photo booth and green screen so you can take a virtual photo with Saint Nick.
"You have three different backdrops to choose from, and then right after you get your photo, you get to meet Santa live from his workshop," said Giani Pacinelli, the marketing director for Boca Center.
Tickets are $20 and time slots must be reserved in advance by clicking here. All of the proceeds will benefit the Spirit of Giving Network.
In addition, Boca Center will offer holiday events this season including a winter wonderland photo booth, snow globe workshops, holiday happy hours, live music, toy drives, and more. For more information, click here.
"We are trying to accommodate everyone’s concerns while also still finding a way to celebrate," Pacinelli said.
Other local entertainment venues are offering socially distant visits with Santa this year.
In West Palm Beach, the annual Holiday in Paradise will feature Sandi Tree and Santa inside a snow globe. Details can be found by clicking here.
Legacy Place, located at 11290 Legacy Place Avenue in Palm Beach Gardens, will offer drive-through milk and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 6, 12, and 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance by clicking here.
Alton Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens will host a Drive-Thru Santa & Elves Toy Drive on Dec. 5, 12, and 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To reserve a spot, click here.
To see the full 2020 Holiday Event Guide from WPTV, click here.
