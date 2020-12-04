Boca Raton police searching for suspicious man who targeted girls

Boca Raton police are searching for a suspicious man who may have been preying on girls by trying to lure them toward him.
Police said the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee approached a 14-year-old girl around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking along the 1500 block of Southwest 17th Street.
The man said, "Hey, hey!" to the girl, but a witness saw the whole thing and quickly intervened.
The man drove away and just minutes later approached a 12-year-old girl nearby. He didn't say anything, but signaled with his fingers for her to come to his vehicle.
The girl ran away and the driver took off.
Both girls got home safely and reported the incidents to Boca Raton police.
"It's scary because I don't feel safe now walking around here," resident Victoria Bremer said.
Bremer is nervous to walk around the community she calls home.
"This neighborhood has always been safe in my eyes," she said.
Bremer and many of her neighbors are on the lookout as Boca Raton police investigate the suspicious vehicle.
Another resident, Lindsay Bowman, said she will keep her kids a bit closer.
"I don't even want them playing outside right now, I don't want them riding their bikes around even when we're with them," Bowman said.
Alexi Soward runs a barbershop at the corner of 17th Street and Juana Road. He said he just heard about the situation.
"It's very disturbing, surprising, and thank God I guess the girls are ok," he said.
The man is described as white or Hispanic, possibly in his 30s, with pulled-back dark hair and slight facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344. In addition, residents in the area are encouraged to look at their surveillance video and report anything suspicious.
