COVID -19 causing supply problems for pet medicine

COVID-19 is proving to take a toll on some pets, as a potentially life-saving medication for dogs with heart problems is in short supply because of production issues tied to the pandemic.
Pet owners and veterinarians who prescribe Vetmedin are working to preserve the dwindling doses they have.
Vetmedin's manufacturer, Boehringer-Ingelheim, told WPTV in the following in an email:
Barbara Valery from Vero Beach uses Vetmedin to help her dog, Tony.
"I would take him for a walk, and he would faint," Valery said. "At night, he would wake up gasping."
A veterinarian diagnosed Tony with heart and liver problems, prescribing him to Vetmedin.
"Soon as he started receiving it, it was like he was cured," Valery said.
But getting a refill for Tony recently has been tough. She is down to two more doses and said she is having to call other veterinarians to see if they have extra doses as her primary veterinarian is struggling to keep the medication on the shelves.
"I don't know what I'm going to do after tomorrow," Valery said.
Veterinarians are trying to be creative to get by with the doses they have.
Associate veterinarian Myles Rawley works at Stuart Sound Animal Hospital.
"We heard from the company that there might be a shortage back in August, but we really haven't seen it affect our shelves until the last few weeks," Rawley said.
Rawley said they have run out of the smaller doses, which are prescribed to smaller dogs. They are now giving larger pills to owners and allowing them to cut them into smaller doses until they get the smaller pills back in stock.
The challenge is not knowing when they will get their next shipment of Vetmedin.
"It's been a priority to figure out where to get it and how soon," Rawley said.
She urges owners to work closely with their veterinarians and pharmacies until supply levels become replenished.
"Be proactive and try to get as much as you can right now," Rawley said.
