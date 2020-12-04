COVID -19 causing supply problems for pet medicine

We continue to have difficulties meeting all demands of VETMEDIN® (pimobendan) in the U.S. market due to complexities at the production site, including significant impacts from COVID-19. Additional COVID-19-related measures to ensure social distancing in lab and production areas are demanding re-organization of teams and further process optimization. The situation continues to be volatile with major constraints in production and product release. We understand the important role VETMEDIN plays in the lives of dogs and hear pet owner's concerns. Please be assured we are committed to resolving the supply situation as soon as possible and expect to see improvements within the first quarter of next year.