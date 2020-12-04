Delray Beach Market looking to hire ahead of 2021 opening

Construction is nearing completion on Florida's largest food hall.
The Delray Beach Market is in the final stage of construction and expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Delray Beach-based Menin Development is in charge of the project and looking to hire 60 to 80 positions to work at the city's first food hall, just off Atlantic Avenue.
Under construction since 2019, the Delray Beach Market has been modeled for a post-pandemic era with new changes to the plans.
Complete with a show kitchen for entertaining, bars, lounges, 200 outdoor dining seats and mezzanine level with spacious and safe dining areas, the market is on a mission to celebrate local food culture and revive social gathering in a safe way. It will also feature multiple outdoor spaces and a four-level parking garage that can hold 220 vehicles.
The hall will house more than 25 individually curated vendors to enhance Delray Beach's tourism scene.
