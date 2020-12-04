Does someone at the Christmas party have COVID? Map calculates risk

Will one of your family members bring an invisible plus one to Christmas? An interactive map breaks it down by county and guest count.
The map developed by Georgia Tech researchers allows you to zoom in on your area, choose the number of people you think will be there and you'll learn the odds of at least one COVID-19 positive person being there.
The map takes into account ascertainment bias which assumes there are five times more cases than are being reported. They calculated this based on seroprevalence data.
