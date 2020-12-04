3 gunmen break into South Fla. home, steal dog

Three gun-toting men broke into a South Florida home early Tuesday, restraining the resident and stealing her English bulldog, police said.
The home invasion occurred shortly after midnight at a home on Southwest 55th Avenue in Davie.
Davie police said the woman was in a bedroom when she was startled by the intruders -- two of them armed with handguns and another with a rifle -- and began to scream at them to leave.
Police said the gunmen tied the victim's hands together and rummaged through her home, taking electronics, jewelry and her English bulldog named Goku.
According to a news release from the Davie Police Department, one of the gunmen may have responded to the name Zoe during the incident.
Anyone with information about the home invasion or Goku's whereabouts is asked to call Davie police.
Scripps Only Content 2020