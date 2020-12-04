Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell plan renewed push for bail

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and close confidant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have notified the court they intend to ask again that she be released on bail.
In July, FBI agents arrested Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.
A judge denied her bail request at the time. Maxwell has been in federal custody awaiting trial since her arrest.
According to a letter filed in her case on Friday, her attorneys want a hearing on a renewed push for bail before the holidays. The letter notes prosecutors are "amenable to that schedule."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case
Court records indicate the names of any potential cosigners for Maxwell's bail, should it be granted, can be redacted to protect any identifying information.
The letter filed on Dec. 4 proposes that a hearing on the renewed push for bail takes place on Dec. 21.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges she's facing and denies the allegations.
Epstein, the disgraced financier and former part-time Palm Beach resident, was found dead in August 2019 of an apparent suicide.
Epstein was in custody and awaiting trial on federal charges at the time of his death.
Scripps Only Content 2020