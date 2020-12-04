Little girl battling cancer gets wish for playground granted

A Delray Beach girl battling cancer just wanted a playground in her backyard. Make A Wish Southern Florida heard about her wish and how she wanted her very own playground. Richard Kelly and his team granted that wish.
“We know we’re making a life-changing wish come true," said Kelly.
The brand new playground is now in the backyard of 3-year-old Sloane Caston's house. It's perfect for Slone and her twin sister Mackenzie.
For Sloane's mother Keri, and father Seth, seeing their daughter thrilled is amazing.
Sloane had a long journey battling cancer that started nearly three years ago. Doctors found a six-centimeter malignant tumor called ATRT, a rare cancerous tumor in the brain.
"And then she developed something called MDS which is pre-leukemia," said Sloane's dad Seth. "Now she is fighting two types of cancer," said Keri.
Slone is now waiting for a bone marrow transplant but still doing incredible.
“You wouldn’t know anything is wrong,” said Seth.
Thursday, the family watched as Sloane and her sister enjoyed their first evening in their new happy place.
"They’re loving this,” Seth said.
Smiles for Sloane and Mackenzie bringing smiles for Seth and Keri.
“As parents, that’s the most important thing. We want to see them happy and a smile on Sloane's face,” said Seth.
Sloane needs a bone marrow transplant and needs a miracle match. If you would like to register to be a donor, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020