PBIA wants to offer COVID-19 tests to employees, travelers

Palm Beach International Airport could eventually become a testing site for COVID-19.
Airport spokeswoman Lacy Larson confirmed Friday that PBIA has issued a request for proposal for onsite coronavirus testing services.
"Our goal is to provide our guests, both employees and travelers, with the safest and most convenient experience we can," Larson said in an email.
Larson said the service will only be provided for ticketed passengers and airport employees.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will begin offering optional COVID-19 tests beginning next week.
Tampa International Airport was the first U.S. airport to make both rapid and conventional COVID-19 tests available to all ticketed passengers in October.
Larson said a tentative date for the contract being awarded would be early-to-mid February, "but the service would start later based on the timeline of the winning entity."
Scripps Only Content 2020