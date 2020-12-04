3 U.S. Marshals injured in shootout with suspect in New York

NEW YORK CITY — Three U.S. marshals were wounded and a suspect is dead after a shootout in the Bronx early Friday, law enforcement sources say.
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said a report came in at around 5:30 a.m. ET about a shooting on Ely Avenue, near Edenwald Avenue in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.
Aerial footage shows a large police presence in the area, including three ambulances.
The FDNY said four patients were taken to a local hospital, while a fifth person involved was pronounced dead at the scene.
The patients' conditions and the extent of their injuries were not known. It was not immediately clear who the fourth patient is.
Sources said the Bronx shootout happened as the marshals were searching for a suspect who was involved in the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper in November.
That state trooper survived that shooting, but the suspect later escaped.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom, Mary Murphy, Anthony DiLorenzo and Rebecca Solomon on WPIX in New York City.
