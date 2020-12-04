Virtual VPK in Florida extended for next semester

There is an important update for parents with young children in the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Flex Program.
The Florida Department of Education announced this week it will continue to provide parents with a choice of either in-person VPK instruction or virtual learning at home for next semester.
The state originally said the virtual option for VPK would end after December, but it has now been extended.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy of the School District of Palm Beach County released a video message on Friday to parents in the district.
"As superintendent, I am grateful to the Florida Department of Education and the Office of Early Learning for allowing public and private providers with approved VPK Flex plans to offer parental choice," Dr. Fennoy said.
The School District of Palm Beach County is now asking parents to inform your child's teacher or principal of your preference for next semester before winter break.
