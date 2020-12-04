3-year-old girl battling cancer gets wish for playground granted

A Delray Beach girl battling cancer just wanted a playground in her backyard. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida heard about her wish and how she wanted her very own playground.
Richard Kelly and his team granted that wish.
"We know we're making a life-changing wish come true," said Kelly.
The brand new playground is now in the backyard of 3-year-old Sloane Caston's house. It's perfect for Sloane and her twin sister, Mackenzie.
For Sloane's mother, Keri, and father, Seth, seeing their daughter thrilled is amazing.
Sloane had a long journey battling cancer that started nearly three years ago. Doctors found a 6-centimeter malignant tumor called ATRT, a rare cancerous tumor in the brain.
"And then she developed something called MDS, which is pre-leukemia," said Sloane's dad.
"Now she is fighting two types of cancer," added her mom.
Sloane is now waiting for a bone marrow transplant but still doing incredible.
"You wouldn't know anything is wrong," said Seth.
The family watched Thursday as Sloane and her sister enjoyed their first evening in their new happy place.
"They're loving this," Seth said.
Smiles for Sloane and Mackenzie brings smiles for Seth and Keri.
"As parents, that's the most important thing," said Seth. "We want to see them happy and a smile on Sloane's face."
Sloane needs a bone marrow transplant and a miracle match. Anyone who would like to register to be a donor, click here.
