Ga. Southern stays undefeated at home, beats FAU

Logan Wright ran 12 times for 57 yards and a score and caught two passes for 65 yards to help Georgia Southern beat Florida Atlantic 20-3.
The Eagles, who improved to 6-0 at home, ran 59 times for 269 yards.
Justin Tomlin kept it 20 times for 78 yards rushing and passed for 70 yards and Gerald Green carried 16 times for 74 yards.
Georgia Southern was plus-4 in turnovers, recovering both of FAU's fumbles and intercepting two of Javion Posey's passes.
The Eagles converted 6 of 14 third downs while holding the Owls to just 2 of 10.
Posey finished with 107 yards passing and 61 yards rushing for FAU.
Scripps Only Content 2020