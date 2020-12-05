State’s deaths increase by 120, most since Oct. 15; cases up 10,177

Florida’s coronavirus deaths rose by 120, the first time in 1 1/2 months it was in triple digits, as cases increased by 10,177, which was 593 less than the day before, the Florida Health Department announced Friday.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Thursday were 150,416 compared with 146,878 the day before with a record 170,270 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity rate decreased from 8.18 percent to 7.49. Palm Beach County's rate dropped from 7.51 percent to 6.79.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Florida's increased deaths had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21 and are the highest since 141 on Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Florida was among 7 states with at least 100 deaths reported. The U.S. had an increase of 2,607 deaths, less than the record of 2,879 the day before, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. Late Friday Hopkins had the increase at 3,401 but on Saturday it adjusted its figures for the day.
Before this week in Florida, the last time there were more than 10,000 cases was Sunday, Nov. 15, with 10,101, which were the highest since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Deaths rose by 97 Wednesday and 109 last Friday over two days.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the increase of 94 was the most ever for that day of the week. That day the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 273 days, the death toll has reached 18,994 for an average of 70 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,236 which increased by 4 to 242.
The state Friday reported 106 deaths with at least 14 previous cases added as a fatality for a net increase of 120.
Palm Beach County increased by 10 to 1,719 deaths after 10 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 20 to 3,888 and Broward is third at 1,691 with a rise of 14
St. Lucie increased by 2 to 372 as Martin rose by 1 to 179, Indian River remained at 139 and Okeechobee stayed at 44, two days after a rise of 1 in the first increase since Nov. 10, with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 37 deaths in South Florida of the 120 state total, there are 8,008, which is 42.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths since Friday is 631, an average of 90 and 2.8 percent, compared with 521 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 29 deaths over seven days for 3.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.3 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 66 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,039,207 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. They reached 1 million on Monday after passing passed 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 24.7 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,513. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 630, Broward 1,112, St. Lucie 94, Martin 35, Indian River 43 and Okeechobee 21 after five four days before.
New cases rose 10,870 on Wednesday. Las Friday it was 18,363 when there were two days of data because of none released on Thanksgiving.
Florida's cases are 7.3 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 14 million Thursday after 13 million last Friday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 24th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 45th at 32.7 with South Dakota No. 1 at 116.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 60,187 for an average of 8,598 at 6.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 55,784 for an average of 7,969. The average since the first case, which was 278 days ago, is 3,738 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 275 compared with 253 the day before. The state reported Friday there are currently 4,334 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 144 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 15th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 1,706 with 33 more deaths Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 8 to 955, Pinellas by 7 to 9225 in fifth place, Polk by 6 to 697 in sixth, Orange decreased by 1 in an adjustment to 651 in seventh, Duval rose by 1 to 635 in eighth and Lee decreased by 2 to 594.
The state report Friday identified 6 deaths from Palm Beach County: 3 men (56, 79, 97) and 6 women (81, 88, 89). St. Lucie reported a 95-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man with Martin adding a 97-year-old woman.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 12,735,220 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection dropped below 8 percent after four days in that range. The high was 9.12 two days ago and the low was 6.21 seven days ago.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.83 percent to 9.36. Four four previous days the rate was 10 percent or more, including 10.99 four days ago that are the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. During the record 170,270 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's 9.95 percent rate three days ago was the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16, to 7.96. The two-week low was 5.41 on Nov. 25. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 9.43 percent to 8.18 after a two-week low of 6.41 on Nov. 25 and a high of 10.21 five days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.41 percent one day after 7.91, a two-week high of 8.46 four days ago and a two-week low of 6.05 on back-to-back days of Nov. 24 and 25.
St. Lucie's rate went significantly from 8.33 percent to 5.85 after a two-week high of 13.37 three days ago and a two-week low 4.73 seven days ago. Martin's rate was a two-week low of 4.20 percent one day after a two-week high of 10.83. Indian River's rate was 4.13 percent after 4.739, a two-week low of 3.65 six days ago and a two-week high of 8.89 on Nov. 25. Okeechobee's rate of 17.24percent on 72 negative tests was one day after 3.65 on 186 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests three days ago and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 205 negative tests seven days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States (a drop of 0.1 percent in one day) and 2.3 percent worldwide, which neared 1,524,000 deaths and passed 66.2 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.6 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6 (-0.1), St. Lucie 3.4, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 884, U.S. 861, world 195.5. New York, which represents 12.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,793 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 113 people with an increase of 2.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,016 people 85 and older, an increase of 61 in one day.
Infant to 4: `7,513, an increase of 193, and 375 were hospitalized, which went up by 4. Ages 5-14: 48,850 cases, an increase of 759, with 341 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 737,421 of the 1,022,354 residents' cases. In that group, 1,231 have died with a decrease of 1 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 3,313 cases. A total of 3,313 have died, with 10 more, for a 0.38 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 16,574 with an increase of 134. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 106 to 11,184. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 64 to 10,650. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,264 from 6,190. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,887 vs. 4,837.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,209, rising 74, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,850, with an increase of 23, and Stuart at 3,115, a rise of 13.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 1 to 510 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 56,095 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 54,467 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,614 with 16 more compared with 8 day before. Martin up by 3 to 469, St. Lucie by 4 to 907, Indian River down by 1 to 434 and Okeechobee up 2 to 219.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,444, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 46. Palm Beach County second at 768 with a rise of 4. Miami-Dade leads with 869.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 278,932, a rise of a world-high 2,607, less than the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Friday 1,404 more deaths and 205,514 cases. The one-week death increase was 14,074 at 5.3 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 55 at 34,830 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 245 at 22,255. No. 3 California: increase of 148 at 19,582. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 48 at 17,255.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 148, No. 7 Pennsylvania 169, No. 8 Massachusetts 37, No. 9 Michigan 81 and No. 10 Georgia 43.
Setting records were: No. 17 Tennessee 95, No. 28 Iowa 84. Other states with at least 50 more: No. 12 Ohio 129, No. 33 Kansas 107 (doesn't report daily), No. 14 Indiana 84, No. 9 Michigan 81, No. 24 Alabama 65, No. 11 Arizona 64, No. 25 Wisconsin 63, No. 23 Minnesota 61, No. 15 North Carolina 57.
Cases
Cases increased to 14,367,462 with a rise of 227,885, surpassing the previous mark of 205,557 last Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,228,812 with U.S.-record 22,018 two days after former mark 20,759. No. 2 Texas 1,228,812 with 13,581 three days after state-record 15,182. No. 4 Illinois at 770,088 with 10,256 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 685,364 with an increase of 11,271, most since record 11,434 on April 15.
Thirty-five states reported at least 2,000 cases with 10 setting state records including California: No. Pennsylvania 11,763, No. 15 Arizona 5,680, No. 14 New Jersey 5,673, No. 6 Georgia 5,023, No. 27 Oklahoma 4,827, No. 31 Arkansas 2,827, No. 33 Mississippi 2,480, No. 24 South Carolina 2,470, No. 40 Oregon 2,176.
Others with high numbers: No. 7 Ohio 10,114, No. 8 Michigan 8,689, No. 13 Indiana 8,003, No. 30 Kansas 6,234 (doesn't report data daily), No. 16 Minnesota 5,347, No. 12 North Carolina 5,303, No. 22 Massachusetts 5,192, No. 19 Colorado 5,013, No. 10 Wisconsin 4,800, No. 11 Tennessee 4,356, No. 17 Missouri 4,053, No. 18 Alabama 3,840, No. 25 Maryland 3,792, No. 28 Kentucky 3,614, No. 26 Utah 3,005.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.4 percent of the record 12,142 deaths, less than the record 12,834 the day before, and 18.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Friday 10,826 deaths and 620,606 cases. The one-week death increase was 75,005 at 5.2 percent.
Cases: Increased by 684,775, less than the mark of 688,333 the day before with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 674 deaths for a total of 175,981. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 47,435 third at 6,534,951.
No. 3 India: 540 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 139,188 and in third place. Cases: 36,595 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,571,559.
No. 4 Mexico: 690 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 108,863 in fourth place: Cases: record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,327 new deaths and 212,275 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 504 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 16,298 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 814 deaths one day after a record 993 and 24,099 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 397 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,221 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,268,552. No. 9 Spain 214 deaths and 5,554 cases. No. 10 Russia 569 deaths two days after record 589 and 27,403 cases one day after record 28,145 and fifth overall with 2,402,949.
No. 8 Iran: 347 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 13,341 cases seven days after a record 14,051.
No. 23 Canada: 89 deaths for a total of 12,496 and 6,299 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 20 deaths and is at 7,067. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death to rise to 354, as well as 430 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 38th. China added 17 cases Saturay.
Japan: 45 deaths, the most since 49 in May, for a total of 2,319, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,442, behind a record 2,679 Saturday.
Scripps Only Content 2020