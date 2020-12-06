Mother arrested after 2-year-old Wilton Manors girl found safe

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — An Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Wilton Manors has been canceled after the child was found safe and her mother was arrested.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sunday that Stella Turley was found safe.
Wilton Manors police later said that Stella was found in the 1000 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale with her mother, Christine Ammon.
Ammon was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect and interference with custody.
Police said Stella disappeared with Ammon, who does not have custody of her daughter, sometime early Sunday. They had last been seen leaving the girl’s home in the 2300 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020