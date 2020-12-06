Boynton Beach police searching for possible suspects in shooting

One person is in custody and two others are still being sought after a police chase ended in a crash Sunday in Boca Raton.
The crash occurred at Glades Road and St. Andrews Boulevard.
Boynton Beach police said the occupants were believed to be suspects in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Northwest 11th Avenue.
Boca Raton police said one suspect is in custody and two other people who fled on foot were believed to have been picked up by someone in another vehicle.
The victim in the Boynton Beach shooting was a woman who was treated at a hospital for her injuries and later released.
Just after 1 p.m., Boca Raton police announced that the scene has been cleared. No other details were available.
