Port St. Lucie’s Festival of Lights parade attended by thousands

As the holiday approaches, many cities along the Treasure Coast are kicking off their annual celebrations.
In Port St. Lucie, thousands attended the annual Festival of Lights Saturday that included a parade and fireworks.
"I think they're doing a pretty good job of keeping people distant," said resident Matthew Billitti.
Billitti said in a year that has been tough for many, it's nice to be able to spread some holiday cheer.
"There's been a lot of bad things going on so any chance we can spread some spirit," said Billitti. "The Jeeps were really cool. There was a lot of them and they were all decorated. People went all out."
Throughout the night, event organizers made several announcements reminding residents that the county's mask mandate is still in effect.
"I think most people are [wearing masks] but that biggest problem is not putting them over their nose," said Megan Nadeau, resident. "It's definitely not as busy as it was last year, but it's still pretty busy.
"It's nice," said Billitti. "I'm glad. Like I said, it's great. I'm glad they were able to have it."
