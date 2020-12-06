State’s deaths rise 90, pass 19,000 toll; cases up 10,431, 3rd day in row above 10K

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 397 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 15,539 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 662 deaths two days after a record 993 and 21,052 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 214 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 12,923 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,281,475. No. 9 Spain reported no data Saturday one day after 214 deaths and 5,554 cases. No. 10 Russia 508 deaths three days after record 589 and record 278,782 cases and fifth overall with 2,431,731.