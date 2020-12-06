State’s deaths rise 90, pass 19,000 toll; cases up 10,431, 3rd day in row above 10K

Florida’s coronavirus deaths rose by 90, one day after hitting triple digits for the first time in 1 1/2 months, as the total death toll passed 19,000 residents, just 12 days after surpassing 18,000, and cases rose in five digits for the third day in a row, 10,431, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Friday were 158,182 compared with 150,414 the day before and the most since the record 170,269 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity rate decreased from 7.49 percent to 7.32. Palm Beach County's rate dropped from 6.87 percent to 6.44.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
The last time cases were under 10,000 was 9,994 on Wednesday.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21 and were the highest since 141 on Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Deaths rose by 79 last Saturday. The previous day the increase was 109 over two days after Thanksgiving.
Seven states with at least 100 deaths were reported Saturday. The U.S. had an increase of 2,101 deaths Saturday, less than the record of 2,879 Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 274 days, the death toll has reached 19,084 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,327 which increased by 1 to 243.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
No state report was released Saturday showing the number of new deaths identified.
Palm Beach County increased by 5 to 1,7249 deaths after 10 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 8 to 3,896 and Broward is third at 1,694 with a rise of 3.
Remaing the same were St. Lucie at 372 as Martin at 179 but Indian River rose by 2 to 141. Okeechobee stayed at 44, three days after a rise of 1 in the first increase since Nov. 10, with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 18 deaths in South Florida of the 900 state total, there are 8,026, which is 42.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 642, an average of 92 and 3.5 percent, compared with 512 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 46 deaths over seven days for 2.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.7 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 66 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,049,663 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. They reached 1 million on Monday after passing 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 21.4 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,238. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 645, Broward 1,100, St. Lucie 103, Martin 37, Indian River 38 and Okeechobee 15.
Before this week in Florida, the last time there were more than 10,000 cases was Sunday, Nov. 15, with 10,101, which were the highest since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Twice in the past week cases have been under 7,000 -- 6,277 on Saturday and 6,659 on Monday. One day after Thanksgiving, there were 18,363 when two days of data.
Florida's cases are 7.3 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 14 million Thursday after 13 million last Friday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 24th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 45th at 32.7 with South Dakota No. 1 at 116.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 64,341 for an average of 9,334 at 6.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 53,470 for an average of 7,639. The average since the first case, which was 279 days ago, is 3,762 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 222 compared with 275 the day before. The state reported Friday there are currently 4,343 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 9 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 15th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 1,738 with 32 more deaths Saturday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 4 to 959, Pinellas increased by 2 to 924 in fifth place, Polk by 3 to 700 in sixth, Orange by 5 to 656 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 637 in eighth and Lee by 4 to 598.
The state report Friday identified 6 deaths from Palm Beach County: 3 men (56, 79, 97) and 6 women (81, 88, 89). St. Lucie reported a 95-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man with Martin adding a 97-year-old woman.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 12,986,939 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been under 7 percent for two days in a row. The high was 9.14 three days ago and the low was 6.21 Nov. 26.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.36 percent to 9.14. The two-week low was 8.09 percent on Nov. 26. For 14 days, the percentage has been 10 percent and above for four days, all consecutively, including a high of 10.99 five days ago. That was the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. During the record 170,269tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's 9.96 percent rate four days ago was the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16, to 7.96. The two-week low was 5.41 on Nov. 25. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 8.19 percent to 8.05 after a two-week low of 6.42 on Nov. 25 and a high of 10.24 six days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.67 percent one day after 7.33, a two-week high of 8.49 five days ago and a two-week low of 6.05 on Nov. 24 then 6.06 the next day.
St. Lucie's rate went from 5.67 percent to 8.82 after a two-week high of 13.39 four days ago and a two-week low 4.73 sNov. 26. Martin's rate was 6.2 percent after a two-week low of 4.01 and two-week high of 10.57 three days ago. Indian River's rate was 6.71 percent after 4.18, a two-week low of 3.65 seven days ago and a two-week high of 8.91 on Nov. 25. Okeechobee's rate of 13.16 percent on 99 negative tests was one day after 17.24 on 72 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests four days ago and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 205 negative tests Nov. 26. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which neared 1,534,000 deaths and passed 66.8 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.6 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.3 (-0.1), Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 889, U.S. 861, world 195.5. New York, which represents 12.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,793 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 113 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,046 people 85 and older, an increase of 30 in one day.
Infant to 4: `17,513, an increase of 229, and 375 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 50,324 cases, an increase of 724, with 342 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 744,634 of the 1,032,552 residents' cases. In that group, 1,239 have died with an increase of 8 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 878,976 cases. A total of 3,335 have died, with 22 more, for a 0.38 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 16,719 with an increase of 145. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 175 to 11,359. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 80 to 10,730. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,309 from 6,264. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,930 vs. 4,887.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,274, rising 65, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,887, with an increase of 37, and Stuart at 3,139, a rise of 24.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 4 to 514 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 56,317 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 54,591 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,623 with 9 more compared with 16 day before. Martin up by 2 to 471, St. Lucie by 2 to 909, Indian River by 6 to 440 and Okeechobee by to 220.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,473, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 29. Palm Beach County second at 768 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 869.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 281,186, a rise of a world-high 2,254, less than the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday 1,189 more deaths and 155,880 cases. The one-week death increase was 15,139 at 5.7 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 70 at 34,900 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 247 at 22,502. No. 3 California: increase of a state-record 209 at 19,791. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 51 at 17,306.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 208, No. 7 Pennsylvania 149, No. 8 Massachusetts 41, No. 9 Michigan 193 (145 added in review of death certificates) and No. 10 Georgia 48.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 14 Indiana 78, No. 25 Wisconsin 77, No. 22 Minnesota 75, No. 11 Ohio 64, No. 28 Iowa 62, No. 19 Missouri 59. Also: No. 11 Arizona 40. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., doesn't report deaths on weekends.
Cases
Cases increased to 14,581,337 with a rise of 213,875, behind the record of 227,885 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,311,625 with U.S.-record 25,068, one day after pas mark of 22,018. No. 2 Texas 1,,240,750 with 11,6721 four days after state-record 15,182. No. 4 Illinois at 779,975 with 9,887 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 696,12 with an increase of 10,761.
Twenty-eight states reported at least 2,000 cases with 6 setting state records including California: No. 9 Pennsylvania 12,884, No. 13 Indiana 7,793, No. 15, Arizona 6,799, No. 21 Virginia with 3,793 (backlog), No. 32 Nevada 3,194.
Others with high numbers: No. 7 Ohio 10,469, No. 16 Minnesota 6,337, No. 12 North Carolina 6,019, No. 8 Michigan 6,004, No. 19 Colorado 5,125, No. 20 Massachusetts 5,356, No. 17 Missouri 5,001, No. 11 Tennessee 4,914, No. 10 Wisconsin 4,831, No. 25 Oklahoma 4,370, No. 28 Kentucky 3,892, No. 6 Georgia 3,749, No. 26 Utah 3,674, No. 18 Alabama 3,390, No. 27 Maryland 3,193.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.1 percent of 10,186 deaths, less than the record 12,834 Thursday, and 18.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Saturday 9,523 deaths and 589,733 cases. The one-week death increase was 75,692 at 5.2 percent.
Cases: Increased by 626,385 less than the mark of 688,333 Thursday with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 660 deaths or a total of 176,641. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 42,266, which is third at 6,534,951.
No. 3 India: 512 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 139,700 and in third place. Cases: 36,652 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,608,211.
No. 4 Mexico: 593 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 109,456 in fourth place: Cases: 11,625, one day after record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,104 new deaths and 189,724 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 397 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 15,539 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 662 deaths two days after a record 993 and 21,052 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 214 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 12,923 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,281,475. No. 9 Spain reported no data Saturday one day after 214 deaths and 5,554 cases. No. 10 Russia 508 deaths three days after record 589 and record 278,782 cases and fifth overall with 2,431,731.
No. 8 Iran: 321 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 12,151 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 93 deaths for a total of 12,5896 and 6,352 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data and is at 7,067. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 354, as well as 272 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 38th. China added 18 cases Sunday.
Japan: 22 deaths for a total of 2,341, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,508, behind a record 2,679 seven days ago.
