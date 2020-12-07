After months of gridlock, financial relief from Congress may finally be on the way

After months of gridlock, financial relief from Congress may be finally on the way.
A bipartisan group of senators on Sunday appeared optimistic that lawmakers would put forward a proposal for another coronavirus stimulus package, saying details about the piece of legislation would likely come early this week.
Congress passing the CARES Act back in March, legislators have not approved more federal aid for Americans.
Even though there has been widespread support for additional stimulus spending, legislators have been unable to agree on how to do it.
"Small businesses are in a very dire situation," said Dr. Brian Moriarty, owner and president of Loving Chiropractic of Stuart. "Some of them have closed down. Some of them continue to barely hang on by a thread."
The $908 billion bipartisan coronavirus stimulus package is expected to extend unemployment relief into the new year, offer rental assistance and help small businesses nationwide.
“We have about 10 people that work for us,” said Dr. Moriarty. “They have spouses, they have children. It’s about keeping them employed and keeping them getting a paycheck.”
Dr. Moriarty also serves on the board of directors for the Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber recently asked members to sign a petition for the Small Business Recovery Initiative to lobby Congress to work on COVID-19 relief.
“Probably about 25 percent of our patients have not come back,” Dr. Brian Moriarty said about the slow recovery from the statewide shutdown orders during the spring. “Luckily we have picked up some new patients, but it continues to be a struggle.”
The National Retail Federation is encouraged by the bipartisan discussions and believe the relief is vital to help support consumers, small businesses, states and health care professionals.
“We urge Senate and House leadership to move expeditiously and pass stimulus legislation,” said President and CEO Matthew Shay in a statement. “A bipartisan plan to keep the economy moving in the right direction with job creation and sustainable economic growth is urgently needed.”
The proposal would benefit retailers who are carefully navigating the holiday shopping season, which accounts for nearly 20 percent of all annual retail sales.
Legislators have said they expect to see a larger stimulus bill when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
In the meantime, this current proposal would add an additional four months of relief and carry people through the holidays.
