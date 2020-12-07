Boynton Beach holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

Never forget.
That was the message Monday as the city of Boynton Beach held a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago today.
The event was held at the city's newly-named Tom Kaiser USN Veterans Memorial Park located along Federal Highway.
Several WWII veterans spoke at the ceremony that kicked off at noon.
Veteran Irwin Lebow and Tom Kaiser, bother veterans of World War II, were in attendance for the event.
Kaiser, 92, said he joined the Navy after lying about his age. He said he was lucky to come home after his service but lost his brother in the war.
Due to the pandemic, he said this year has been tough on the older population.
"This last (year) was horrible with the virus," Kaiser said.
Veteran David Segool lives alone and said the lockdown for the coronavirus has not been easy.
"It was like a nightmare," Segool said.
"It is not an easy thing because it is very boring," said Kaiser.
The Boynton Veterans Council said they recognize the need to honor those who served and took all the needed precautions to host Monday's ceremony.
"This is a generation that gave their all," said chairman Jim Czizik. "We are airing on the side of caution."
Kaiser added even at 92 years old, he is a younger World War II veteran, and they need to keep sharing their stories, so the younger generations never forget.
"We as veterans have to keep reminding people of all the wars that came and went," Kaiser said.
Around 2,400 Americans were killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces, prompting the U.S. entry into World War II.
