Family-focused organization seeking toy donations for children

Family-focused organization seeking toy donations for children
December 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 3:45 PM

The next time you're out shopping, consider picking up a toy for a local toy drive.

Achievement Centers for Children and Families in Delray Beach is asking the community to donate new unwrapped toys for children ages 1 through 18.

Toys requested include science kits, art supplies, sports equipment, educational toys and gift cards.

There are several drop-off locations including the Boynton Beach Mall.

You can purchase toys virtually at Amazon by visiting https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2GCF4O0FRN553/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?.

For more information visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/.

Scripps Only Content 2020