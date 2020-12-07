Family-focused organization seeking toy donations for children

The next time you're out shopping, consider picking up a toy for a local toy drive.
Achievement Centers for Children and Families in Delray Beach is asking the community to donate new unwrapped toys for children ages 1 through 18.
Toys requested include science kits, art supplies, sports equipment, educational toys and gift cards.
There are several drop-off locations including the Boynton Beach Mall.
You can purchase toys virtually at Amazon by visiting https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2GCF4O0FRN553/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex?.
For more information visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/.
