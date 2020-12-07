First-time daily positivity rates rise: Florida from 7.31% to 7.86; Palm Beach County from 6.46% to 6.68

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 231 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 17,272 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 564 deaths three days after a record 993 and 18,887 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 174 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,022 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,292,497. No. 9 Spain reported no data this weekend after 214 deaths and 5,554 cases Friday. No. 10 Russia 457 deaths four days after record 589 and record 29,039 cases and fifth overall with 2,460,770.