First-time daily positivity rates rise: Florida from 7.31% to 7.86; Palm Beach County from 6.46% to 6.68

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,436 after three days of more than 10,000 infections, and deaths increased by 93, the most for a Sunday since mid-August, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Saturday were 118,590 compared with 158,167 the day before and the record 170,268 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity rate rose from 7.31 percent to 7.86. Palm Beach County's rate went from 6.46 percent to 6.68.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
The death increase was the most for a single day of data on a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16. On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
The last time cases were under 10,000 for a single day was 9,994 on Wednesday. They then rose to 10,870, the first time it was more than 10,000 since, then 10,177 and 10,431. Before last week, the last time they were more than 10,000 was Sunday, Nov. 15, with 10,101, which were the highest since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of date.
Last Sunday cases rose by 7,363, then 6,659 Monday and 8,847 Tuesday.
Deaths rose by 90 on Saturday. Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21 and were the highest since 141 on Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Deaths rose by 58 last Sunday . The previous day the increase was 109 over two days after Thanksgiving.
No states reported at least 100 deaths Sunday. The U.S. had an increase of 1,082 deaths Sunday, less than the record of 2,879 Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 275 days, the death toll has reached 19,177 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,423 which increased by 3 to 246.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 1 deaths to 1,725 deaths after 5 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 17 to 3,913 and Broward is third at 1,701 with a rise of 7.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 374 but remaining the same were Martin at 179 and Indian River at141. Okeechobee stayed at 44, four days after a rise of 1 in the first increase since Nov. 10, with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 29 deaths in South Florida of the 93 state total, there are 8,076, which is 42.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 677, an average of 97 and 3.7 percent, compared with 519 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 47 deaths over seven days for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.8 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 67 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,058,074 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 23.7 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,999. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 531 one day after 645, Broward 905, St. Lucie 84, Martin 49, Indian River 46 and Okeechobee 9.
Florida's cases are 7.1 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 14 million Thursday after 13 million last Friday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 42nd with North Carolina at 42.1 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 110.6 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 65,414 for an average of 9,345at 6.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 54,226 for an average of 7,147. The average since the first case, which was 280 days ago, is 3,779 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 140 compared with 222 the day before. The state reported Sunday there are currently 4400 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 57 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 15th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico at 1,738 with no data Sunday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 1 to 960, Pinellas increased by 1 to 925 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 701 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 657 in seventh, Duval by 13 to 650 in eighth and Lee stayed at 598.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
They reached 1 million on Monday after passing 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 12,986,939 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been under 8 percent for three days in a row. The high was 9.15 four days ago and the low was 6.22 Nov. 26.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.14 percent to 9.91. The two-week low was 8.09 percent on Nov. 26. Over 14, the percentage has been 10 percent and above for four days, all consecutively, including a high of 10.99 six ays ago. That was the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. During the record 170,268 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's rate has been below 7 percent for three years in a row with the 9.97 rate five days ago the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16. The two-week low was 5.42 on Nov. 25. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 8.04 percent to 8.55 after a two-week low of 6.43 on Nov. 25 and a high of 10.26 seven days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.35 percent one day after 7.61, a two-week high of 8.51 six days ago and a two-week low of 6.05 on Nov. 24 then 6.07 the next day and 6.09 after that.
St. Lucie's rate went from 8.67 percent to 9.63 after a two-week high of 13.39 five days ago and a two-week low 4.73 Nov. 26. Martin's rate was 7.96 one day after 6.21, a two-week low of 4.01 two days ago and two-week high of 10.59 four days ago. Indian River's rate was 6.73 percent after 6.71, a two-week low of 3.66 Nov. 27 and a two-week high of 8.92 on Nov. 25. Okeechobee's rate of 7.55 percent on 112 negative tests was one day after 13.16 on 99 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests five days ago and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 205 negative tests Nov. 26. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,541,000 deaths and passed 67.3 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.3, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 893, U.S. 873, world 197.7. New York, which represents 12.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,793 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with an increase of 1.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,068 people 85 and older, an increase of 38 in one day.
Infant to 4: `17,911, an increase of 169, and 375 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 50,933 cases, an increase of 609, with 343 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 750,482 of the 1,040,727 residents' cases. In that group, 1,243 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 885,909 cases. A total of 3,349 have died, with 14 more, for a 0.38 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 11,848 with an increase of 130. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 193 to 11,359. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 610 to 10,791. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,347 from 6,309. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,972 vs. 4,930.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,326 rising 52, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,913, with an increase of 26, and Stuart at 3,139, a rise of 24.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 516with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 56,457people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 54,706 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,629 with 6 more compared with 9 day before. Martin stayed at 471, St. Lucie remained at 909, Indian River rose by 1 to 441 and Okeechobee stayed at220.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,496, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 23. Palm Beach County second at 769 with an increase of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 873.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 282,268, a rise of a world-high 1,082, less than the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Seven states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday 826 more deaths and 138,669 cases. The one-week death increase was 15,395 at 5.8 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 58 at 34,958 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 92 at 22,594. No. 3 California: increase of 85 at 17,886. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 15 at 17,321.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 76, No. 7 Pennsylvania 69, No. 8 Massachusetts 48, No. 9 Michigan no data and No. 10 Georgia 2.
One other state with at least 50 more: No. 22 Minnesota 64. Also, Arizona added 25 and has dropped to 12th.
Cases
Cases increased to 14,575,623 with a rise of 208,161, behind the record of 227,885 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,341,700 with U.S.-record 30,p075 one day after the previous mark of 25,068. No. 2 Texas 1249,323 with 8,436 (same as Florida) five days after state-record 15,182. No. 4 Illinois at 787,573 with 7,598 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 705,827 with an increase of 9,702.
Twenty-four states reported at least 2,000 cases with No. 12 North Carolina setting a record at 6,438.
Others with high numbers: No. 9 Pennsylvania 8,630, No. 7 Ohio 7,592, No. 13 Indiana 6,678, No. 14 New Jersey 6,406, No. 16 Minnesota 5,588, No. 15 Arizona 5,376, No. 20 Massachusetts 4,747, No. 21 Virginia 3,880, No. 17 Missouri 3,876, No. 22 Louisiana 3,390, No. 26 Oklahoma 3,241, No. 19 Colorado 3,234, No. 11 Tennessee 3,072.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.3 percent of 7,537 deaths, bless than the record 12,834 Thursday, and 18.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday 7,585 deaths and 519,000 cases. The one-week death increase was 75,649 at 5.2 percent.
Cases: Increased by 535,018, less than the mark of 688,333 Thursday with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 321 deaths for a total of 176,962. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 26,363, which is third at 6,603,540.
No. 3 India: 482 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 140,182 and in third place. Cases: 36,011 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,644,222.
No. 4 Mexico: 261 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 109,717 in fourth place: Cases: 7,455, two days after record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,201 new deaths and 165,146 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 231 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 17,272 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 564 deaths three days after a record 993 and 18,887 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 174 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,022 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,292,497. No. 9 Spain reported no data this weekend after 214 deaths and 5,554 cases Friday. No. 10 Russia 457 deaths four days after record 589 and record 29,039 cases and fifth overall with 2,460,770.
No. 8 Iran: 294 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 11,561 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 76 deaths for a total of 12,665 and 6,261 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data this weekend and is at 7,067. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for second day in a row to remain at 354, as well as 250 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 15 cases Monday.
Japan: 31 deaths for a total of 2,359, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,025, behind a record 2,679 Nov. 28.
