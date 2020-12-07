Fort Pierce residents host holiday parade after city cancels

Residents of one Treasure Coast town are doing what they can to celebrate the holidays safely.
At the Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce, hundreds of people showed up on Sunday to put on a private drive-up style parade.
"We thought it would be a great idea," said organizer Beau Slay. "It's a lot of drive-up parking."
This comes after the city of Fort Pierce decided to cancel its holiday parade because of coronavirus concerns.
"I think it's about as safe as we can get as everybody's kind of all spread out out here. They're all in their own vehicle."
Residents welcomed the idea.
"I think it's great," said parent Tonya Edenfield. "I think it's fabulous."
In the parade were tow trucks and Jeeps decorated with lights.
Santa was in the last float of the lineup.
"It's unfortunate that our city and county didn't put on their own, but it's a good thing that we have people that collaborate in order to make this happen," said Edenfield.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and firefighters also participated, leading the parade.
Those wishing to ride in the parade could, as long their vehicles had lights.
Slay said putting on the parade was all about the area youth.
"Everybody's in their own vehicles," said Slay. "So, I mean, listen, dude, we can't shut the entire world down. We can be safer about what we do. But, you know, we just really wanted to do something for Fort Pierce."
