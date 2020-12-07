FPL Giveaway for Business Owners

In a year filled with unprecedented challenges, business owners across Florida made many tough decisions. As Florida’s business community looks ahead to 2021, it is especially important to find efficiencies.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is giving away 50, $300 Ecobee Business Energy Packages, including the brand’s latest SmartThermostat with SmartSensor.
To enter the giveaway, please visit www.FPLNewYearsCheer.com
FPL business customers must enter by Thursday, December 24.
Business Energy Efficiency Tips
- In addition to the giveaway, FPL is sharing tips business owners can implement to start saving:
- Understand demand and minimize peak energy use during regular business operations
- For most Florida businesses, A/C is the costliest part of their energy bill – avoid starting all equipment at once, and only turn on lighting in areas where needed until HVAC units have reached their set point temperature
- Smart thermostats, like the Ecobee SmartThermostat, are a great way to manage and monitor A/C usage
- Go green! Using sleep mode, smart power strips, and swapping old equipment for ENERGY STAR®-rated appliances will help save energy and money
- Take advantage of FPL’s free business energy evaluation, it provides customized energy saving solutions for all types of businesses
- Activate FPL’s free Business Energy Manager, it can help businesses save up to $500 a year by tracking, understanding and controlling energy costs
This post is sponsored by Florida Power and Light